What is Bamboo Flooring?

Bamboo flooring is increasingly become a popular choice for the construction and interior décor industry because of its durability and eco-friendly characteristics. For those looking for a touch of the trendy and naturalness in their interior décor, bamboo flooring is the perfect solution. Bamboo flooring displays pretty similar characteristics as that of hardwood flowing but is far more eco-friendly and durable. Made from the bamboo plant, which is a type of grass, it’s the perfect green material to furnish your home or apartment. This type of flooring also requires very little maintenance since you just needs to sweep it regularly to keep the dust and debris away. Occasionally, you will have to clean it with a wet mop and then apply a non-wax floor cleaner to maintain the shine.

Benefits of having Bamboo Flooring

The increasing popularity of bamboo as a flooring option can be attributed to a number of reasons. Apart from giving a chic and trendy look, the flooring is relatively inexpensive when compared to the costs of installing other hardwood flooring. Here are some of the benefits of having a bamboo flooring. The material is known to be quite stable. Bamboo poles are hollow from inside. This lends the material a durability that is comparable to hardwood floors. It’s also popular because bamboo is available in different shapes, shades and sizes. Bamboo flooring is also water resistant. This means that the floor does not catch damp easily. Using bamboo for external flooring is slightly unadvisable as bamboo does not react well when exposed to prolonged heat in the form of sunlight. The biggest advantage of bamboo is its eco-friendly nature. While trees take centuries to mature, a bamboo plant only takes about 5-7 years to reach maturity. Hence it’s one of the most natural flooring available and is certainly the perfect answer for those who love to use green material for construction. It might be comforting to know that bamboo flooring can be refinished if there are damages and discoloration.

What are the different types available in the market and how much would it cost?

There is a limited variety of bamboo type available in Singapore. This is probably the reason that it tends to get a little expensive when opting for bamboo flooring in a Singaporean house, condo or apartment. The different types of options available in bamboo flooring are:

● Vertical Grain : Made from thin strips of bamboo that are stuck together with an adhesive

● Horizontal Grain: Thin, flat strips of bamboo are stuck together to make planks and when assembled, will resemble real bamboo

● Strand Woven: Scrap bamboo pieces are treated with heat and pressure to create these planks The overall cost of the material, installation and finishing can cost between S$90-S$170 per sq.m.