Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Kids Bathroom Viterbo Interior design Eclectic style bathroom

Bathroom Decor

Bathroom Decor

Why neglect the most comforting area of your home? Create a trendy restroom. Check out the stunning images and ideas on the most fashionable bathrooms that you can vie with in your own house.
Why neglect the most comforting area of your home? Create a trendy restroom. Check out the stunning images and ideas on the most fashionable bathrooms that you can vie with in your own house.

What are the most trendy bathroom décor?

The bathroom is a space where we rejuvenate ourselves. Even though we do not spend more than an hour in the bathroom, it’s a place which deserves to be peaceful, clutterfree and good-looking. Here are some trendy décor styles that can be used to make your bathroom a place of comfort and style. 

·Earthy style décor: For this style of bathroom you may install wood laminates or wooden looking tiles, and a glass door if partition is required. 

·Polished look: Cement-like tiles and industrial accessories create a polished look. 

·Natural wood: Offer natural shades to the bathroom alongside quirky artwork. 

·Simplistic décor: For a simple yet elegant restroom go for white or black. The lines must be distinct and use blinds to let in or block sunlight as required. 

·Industrial style: This gives a rough and bold look to your space and a combination of industrial materials, ornate mirror and a curvy bathtub could do the magic. 

·Eclectic pleasure: Use vintage mirrors and add myriad shades of blue stone tiles, brick finish and stone flooring. 

·Sensuous décor: Add stunning art décor and minimal accessories to add sensuality to the space. 

·Classic décor: Go for shades of white on the floor and walls while added a touch of gold accessories to create a classic Victorian look.

What kind of bathroom decor items should I get?

Double vanities along with walk-in showers are highly desirable in Singapore. People look for plenty storage space and bigger and wider bathtubs for comfort. The accessories that can adorn the trendiest bathrooms are: 

- Porcelain tiles and floors 

- Flat panel cabinets 

- Vessel sink 

- Corner tub or a free-standing tub (for a larger bathroom) 

- Alcove and/or rain shower 

Apart from this, some bathroom must-haves include a digital weighing machine, natural soap holder, utilitarian tissue paper dispenser, space saving toothpaste dispenser and toothbrush holder, ade-humidifier and automatic room-freshener dispenser.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Edit SEO element