What are the most trendy bathroom décor?

The bathroom is a space where we rejuvenate ourselves. Even though we do not spend more than an hour in the bathroom, it’s a place which deserves to be peaceful, clutterfree and good-looking. Here are some trendy décor styles that can be used to make your bathroom a place of comfort and style.

·Earthy style décor: For this style of bathroom you may install wood laminates or wooden looking tiles, and a glass door if partition is required.

·Polished look: Cement-like tiles and industrial accessories create a polished look.

·Natural wood: Offer natural shades to the bathroom alongside quirky artwork.

·Simplistic décor: For a simple yet elegant restroom go for white or black. The lines must be distinct and use blinds to let in or block sunlight as required.

·Industrial style: This gives a rough and bold look to your space and a combination of industrial materials, ornate mirror and a curvy bathtub could do the magic.

·Eclectic pleasure: Use vintage mirrors and add myriad shades of blue stone tiles, brick finish and stone flooring.

·Sensuous décor: Add stunning art décor and minimal accessories to add sensuality to the space.

·Classic décor: Go for shades of white on the floor and walls while added a touch of gold accessories to create a classic Victorian look.

What kind of bathroom decor items should I get?

Double vanities along with walk-in showers are highly desirable in Singapore. People look for plenty storage space and bigger and wider bathtubs for comfort. The accessories that can adorn the trendiest bathrooms are:

- Porcelain tiles and floors

- Flat panel cabinets

- Vessel sink

- Corner tub or a free-standing tub (for a larger bathroom)

- Alcove and/or rain shower

Apart from this, some bathroom must-haves include a digital weighing machine, natural soap holder, utilitarian tissue paper dispenser, space saving toothpaste dispenser and toothbrush holder, ade-humidifier and automatic room-freshener dispenser.