How do I make the most of bathroom design ideas?

Bathroom design ideas aren’t always as simple as they seem. From choosing the right tiles to creating storage, and picking the right hues to incorporating the right sanitary ware, planning, designing and adorning a bathroom is no mean task. But with a little bit of preparedness and doable bathroom design ideas, your job can get easy. For instance, small bathrooms require us to get more creative with the usage of space so that storage can be maximized, without making the space claustrophobic. Add handy touches like hooks or rods to the space behind the bathroom door, or go for a mirror cabinet. You can also use the corners of a small bathroom effectively, by installing quaint floating shelves. Make use of the space above the mirror or door to organize cleaning supplies or items which aren’t regularly used. Go for light colours for small bathrooms, since they lend a spacious look and feel. In large bathrooms, you can experiment with bold or bright colours, and introduce a tub and shower enclosure as well. But in small bathrooms, you might have to stick with a shower tray only. Tiles with large or ornate patterns can go well with large bathrooms, unlike small bathrooms where you should ideally stick to delicate or small patterns. So before exploring bathroom design ideas, take the necessary measurements of your washroom, to correctly estimate the kind of features it can accommodate.

What are some great bathroom design ideas?

With thousands of bathroom design ideas available at the moment, it can be difficult to zero in on one particular option. But here are some basic things to keep in mind. Large mirrors can always enhance the openness, brightness and airiness of a bathroom, irrespective of its size. Also, you can mix different kinds of lighting to create bright or mellow glows as per your mood or need. Use the bathroom windowsill or shelf or niche to house indoor plants, pebbles, dry pieces of wood for a natural, organic touch. So remember to carefully plan the number of niches or shelves you expect to need for the future before going ahead with other bathroom design ideas. Use glossy tiles for your bathroom, if you love a bit of bling. But make sure the floor tiles are anti-skid in nature to avoid nasty accidents. You can pick from granite, marble, porcelain or mosaic for tiles, or mix and match different textures too. Use transparent shower enclosures which lend an open feel, without compromising on functionality. If you prefer unique bathroom design ideas, then bring in a lavish Jacuzzi or a copper bathtub, to up the luxury quotient. Go for sleek sanitary ware and minimalistic fixtures to save space and give your bathroom a streamlined look. A magazine stand, a utility mirror, candles and even artworks can jazz up your bathroom, as long as you can find the space to fit them in.