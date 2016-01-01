Which Bathroom Design ideas to choose from?

Modern bathrooms are no longer just functional and forgettable spaces. They are places where we want to feel recharged and relaxed. Hence the need to design it as space which is a blend of function, design and style. While there are several bathroom design ideas to choose from. You could go for a neutral colour scheme along with some wooden element. This should be enough to lend a clean and earthy look. Go natural with wood and timber in your bathroom. When sealed properly, they are every bit good as tiles. Rougher stone surfaces are also being used to give a natural look by resourceful interior decorators. Industrial style bathrooms are also considered very trendy. To achieve this look, you can use exposed water pipes and valves and paint them black. The retro look has made a roaring comeback. You could opt for this look using colours like coral and aqua and lime colours. Another rage is the vintage bathrooms which means you can play around with primary and pastel colours as well as antique fixtures to get a classy look. The resort style bathroom is another great idea for HDB flats. This combines wood with ceramic inside the bathroom. A wooden platform with a white ceramic basin creates a warm atmosphere in the bathroom. Comforting and functional, this style is perfect for those who like a little natural light in the bathroom.

What are the Trendy Bathroom elements of 2016?

Whether you live in an HDB apartment with a small bathroom, a condo with a medium sized bathroom or in a house with a large bathroom, bathroom interiors should be stylish and comforting. Here is a list of things that are starting to appear in popular bathroom design trends. Use of glass in bathrooms has become a norm these days. The shower panel is usually encased in a glass cabinet. With a large bathroom, glass can be used to create different sections. A slightly quirky trend in bathroom design uses differently shaped tiles to decorate the walls. Tiles with geometric shapes and designs can be used for the floor. If you are a monochrome person, black, white and grey will be your color theme. For a little color, tiles with a royal blue design should be used. Polished metal finishes are also in vogue these days. This means more of brass, platinum and gold colours. Freestanding tubs are quickly finding a place in every bathroom wanting to look luxe – from landed homes to HDB apartments, these tubs are making a fashion statement everywhere. No matter which style is being adopted – from minimalism to modern-classic, and contemporary – tiles are being played with. From Moroccan-looking ones, to white and grey to black mosaic, new designers are mixing and matching tiles to achieve the desired look.