What type of bathroom flooring should I have?

A flawless bathroom floor must generate a feeling of comfort under your feet, must have good traction and low porosity, as the floor wets very often. Apart from the utilities, it must exude a pleasurable look that complements all other accessories and materials used in the bathroom. Among the variety of tiles that you may use as bathroom flooring, ceramic tiles and porcelain tiles work wonders.

Ceramic tiles: These are durable, water-resistant, are available in various colours and shapes, and are presented in a variety of look & feel such as slate, marble, travertine, hardwood and granite. These are also easy to cut and install and are cost-effective too.

Porcelain tiles: In comparison to regular ceramic versions, Porcelain is denser, lower on porosity (0.5% only), and harder too. Having a sheer advantage over other materials, Porcelain tiles are appropriate for laundry and bath areas.

However, apart from these, you may also checkout the following options for bathroom flooring:

- Concrete tiles

- Patterned marble slabs

- Dark Hardwood

- Slate and

- Mosaic tiles

How much money do I need to change the bathroom flooring?

The cost of bathroom flooring varies. The estimate depends upon the size of the bathroom, the flooring material, the existing condition of the bathroom floors, your service provider, and the location of the house/flat. Based on the size of the unit, the usual cost of installing tiles ranges between $4-5 per square feet. Again, if you consider the bathroom of an HDB flat, the total cost of bathroom floor renovation should be around $650.