What type of bathroom lighting can I have?

The modern bathroom is fast moving from being just a functional area to one where we relax and recharge; hence the scope of lighting inside the bathroom is also changing. A good lighting plan for your bathroom is essential whether you are carrying out basic functions like shaving, brushing, washing, plucking, and flossing, or more relaxing activities like take a spa or a shower or soaking in your tub. The four types of light that a bathroom needs are – task lighting, ambient or accent lighting, vanity or decorative lighting.

Task lighting provides lights that help you finish the chores without any trouble. Best is to use a pair of sconces, fitted at eye level, on both sides of the mirror. Ambient lighting works by spreading the light across the bathroom. A central fixture or a pendant light is great for this. LED cove lights are also good for this kind of lighting. Accent lighting is used when you want to highlight something really nice. LED downlights could be used for this purpose. Decorative lighting is used to dress up the bath area and you could use any light fixture which is eye-catching.

Where should I place my bathroom lighting?

Issues that you must address with reference to bathroom lightings are insufficient brightness, harsh glares and shadows on the face. Before you create a perfect bathroom, think about the requirements, fixtures, and exact locations for best output. Your bathroom lights can be placed in the following manner:

- Beside the mirror: To accentuate and create a soft and warm glow, the best position is beside the mirror. This enables tasks and adds a glow to the room too. Place them at eye/face level.

- Above the mirror: If you have installed double vanities with a mirror each, it is advisable to place the lights above the mirrors for ample light. You may add diffusers at the centre of the mirror to evenly reflect light and brighten up your face.

- On the mirror: This to keep the walls clear, yet strategically positioned to avoid interference with your reflection.

- Ceiling-recessed: This is a design feature and not task-friendly. However, you may place them above the mirror to avoid shadows on your face.