What are some bathroom remodelling essentials?

Before you dive headlong into the project, you must take a look at the various aspects involved in bathroom remodelling. To begin with, take measurements and figure out the size of your washroom, before you decide on the changes you desire. A small bathroom may need smaller tiles whereas a large bathroom can have a panel of bling inspired tiles or wide tiles. Also, you will then need to get into specifics like an update for the old school sink, plumbing, shower and WC Unit. Currently, floating or wall mounted sinks and WC units are gaining immense popularity owing to their space saving nature. Sleek sanitary ware and fixtures are also being preferred nowadays compared to the bulky traditional versions. For a small bathroom, a shower enclosure usually is a more viable idea than a bath tub. And when it comes to colour, like any other compact space, a small bathroom can do well with light pastel hues. Reserve the bold or bright shades or wallpapers for large bathroom remodelling. You may want to take stock of the budget too at this stage, and decide to go phase wise if need be.

What are some great bathroom remodelling ideas?

Add a chic quotient and make your bathroom a happy space. In a small bathroom, you can make use of the space behind the WC unit to install a niche or a shelf that can act as storage. Also, you can add a contrast colour for the tiles to let a dark coloured line of stone run with your beige or white bathroom. You can line the counter top with a potted plant and some luxe looking trays, candles and stones. Plus, you can invest in a glass shower stall or a pretty shower curtain to visually open up the space. Add a large mirror above the sink to make the space look more expansive.

How to get inspiration for bathroom remodelling?

