Bedroom Colors

1. What Kind Of Colors I Should Apply to My Bedroom, and Why?

The bedroom is a space for you to relax and wind down each day, hence the color of your bedroom is important. When you have a relatively small bedroom, for eg if you are living in an HDB flat which is much smaller as compared to other condos or apartments, it's wise to go in for lighter and muted colors on the walls as this gives an illusion of space. Using white paint on the ceilings will also give the room more height. Its also best to avoid painting your entire room with a bold, bright color. This takes away from the relaxing atmosphere that you might want to create in the room. Lighter shades in earthy tones such as green, beige and brown are the perfect trio of colors for your bedroom. You could pair these colors with floral or geometric wallpaper for the wall behind your bed. Smaller apartments that have adopted a Scandinavian style might feature an exposed brick wall. In terms of color, giving it a coat of white paint is perfect. If you like a little color, use one of the shades from the colour scheme of the bedroom and paint a few random bricks with that shade.

2. How Can I Total Coordinate My Bedroom?

You don’t want to end up with a bedroom with furniture and walls that do not match. Pick out your furniture and then proceed to pick the color scheme. This order of things makes the process easier. White walls leave you with the most options. You can choose to place colorful furniture in your bedroom or use cast iron/metallic furniture for a more modern look. If you do want to paint your wall black, pick any one wall. Make sure the rest of the bedroom is painted white or a light shade of grey. Your bedroom can then be furnished with beige, off-white or white linen and furniture. If you are a wood aficionado, go for an earthy color scheme in your bedroom. Dark wood floors and polished dark wood furniture pair perfectly with these tones.