What type of bedroom lightings should I have?

The bedchamber is not just for falling asleep. This night time activity is preceded by TV-time, reading, chatting with your partner, and finishing a bit of work on the laptop. Your sleep time may be ensued by waking up before the sun does to face the new day. All such activities cannot be accomplished in the dark. Instead of strong lights to help you stay up, you can dimly illuminate your room with the following creative bedroom lighting:

- LED lamps and bulbs for spot or panel lighting

- Table lamps to fine tune the bedroom atmosphere

- Wall lamps with LED or dim lights to soothingly brighten up the room

- Ceiling lamps, Pendants, Ceiling spotlights to light up the whole room

- Floor lamps, that are tall enough to help you focus on a particular area

- Lamp shades and bases and cords with in-built LED lights

- Integrated lighting inside the wardrobe to help you choose your clothing in the early hours of the morning

Where should I put bedroom lightings?

Lighting up the bedside and the closet are the main requirements for creating a soothing lighting effect in your bedroom. For your bedside reading, experts suggest the use of wall-mounted fixtures that have adjustable arms, on both sides of the bed. To brighten up the ambience of the whole room, experts suggest the use of floor lamps, or sconces adjoining a wall mirror to help reflection of light. Use of fixtures on the ceiling of the wardrobe/closet to create brighter light is another expert suggestion. A traditional bedroom may have table lamps only on dressers and nightstands. It may also have wall-mounted sconces close to the dresser or bed lamps by the bedside.