1. How Can I Efficiently Save My Space and Store Stuff?

The small size of HDB apartments in Singapore might seem like a disadvantage, but it is actually an advantage. It forces the designer to come up with creative solutions for storage. To create an efficient home, storage needs to be smart and trendy. It should be pleasing to the eye and go with the interiors. Storage solutions such as concealed storage spaces and built in furniture can make small spaces look bigger. The overall look is streamlined and aesthetically pleasing to the homeowner. Designers lean towards the Japanese architecture style, which aims to reduce the clutter in a living space, without compromising on the function of any particular piece.

2. What Is The Most Trendy Storage Interiors I Can Apply?

The problem with space in HDB apartments has forced interior design experts to come up with creative and innovate solutions that gives an illusion of space. Now you see it, now you don’t, is the ideal way to approach storage. A bed takes up the most space in a bedroom. This is where one should begin. Constructing a platform bed makes room for space underneath the bed to store some of your belongings. Extra linen, comforters, clothes and just about anything can go in there. A bed with pull out drawers in the bottom saves space and gives the homeowner more storage space. The bed frame is constructed accordingly to make room for the drawers. To maximize wardrobe storage without the clutter, pull out cupboard is the perfect solution. The space in the bedroom is freed up, giving you more room to move around. The cupboards are built in to the walls itself. Place your bed by the wall to ceiling window to create a beautiful bedroom. Steps leading up to the bed can also serve as storage. One stone, two birds. The most important trend to keep in mind is built-in furniture. The space taken up by stand-alone furniture pieces is a lot. Get back that space by ensuring your shelves, wardrobe etc. are built into the walls.