What is a bespoke kitchen?

The kitchen as a place has evolved over the years and become more than a place where we cook. The modern kitchen is a place where we not only cook a meal but also enjoy the space and relax in it. Hence creating a harmonious space is important where everything is organised and clutter is kept out. A bespoke kitchen usually takes care of all the above things. When the word “bespoke” is applied to a kitchen, it means that everything in it has been built from scratch or made to order, or handmade as per specifications of the homeowner. One of the advantages of building a bespoke kitchen is that the homeowner can make sure that the kitchen is fixed and functionally matched to suit his needs. Such kitchens combine good ergonomics, storage and excellent design that makes use of every quarter of the kitchen space and thus also makes your space appear bigger. Basically it’s a kitchen where you have all your wishes covered and is designed keeping you in mind.

How can I apply the bespoke kitchen principle to my home?

In order to apply the bespoke kitchen concept to your home, you must be sure of how you want your kitchen to function and the specifications you want – like where you want more storage, the finishing you want, the style that you like etc. Based on that, you can choose the material, cabinet, colour, furniture that you want made. Ask your designer to create a mood board where he puts together everything you have chosen and the final look comes into place. However, as with all handmade designs, bespoke kitchens come at a higher price than standard designs.

How can I design bespoke kitchens well?

In order to design a bespoke kitchen, you could go online and explore various designs. There are numerous ideas available on Homify as well. You could also check out the work of various professionals who have designed such kitchens. A popular bespoke kitchen design concept is to divide the kitchen into two halves, with one side retaining the traditional look and the other being modern. You might also want to combine the benefits of a modular system with those of the bespoke. Choose each component to match your needs and the kitchen will look unique unlike other standard kitchens. Even an eccentric piece can be made to look unique with customization. There are several designers in Singapore who offer to customize kitchens. List the changes you want to the designer and make a statement with a unique kitchen design.