How can I start to build a house?

Building a house can be intimidating if one has to build from scratch. Firstly, you need to decide whether to buy an existing structure, tear it down and build a new one or buy a completed one and modify it to suit ones taste. In Singapore, because of strict land laws and few areas zoned for building properties, most likely you will be buying an existing property and rebuild. Depending on whether you want to build a terrace house, a conservation house, a shop house, a bungalow or a town house, construction can take about a year and more. But to plan the structure, submit for approval and the requisite permits and waiting to hear back from the authorities can take at least six months. You can hire your architect in the meanwhile and ask him to submit his renderings of your vision, a budget estimate, and a full set of plans to start the bidding process for contractors. Oversee the project management, hire the necessary contractors, get the building drawings done and give a budget estimate. At an extra cost, a structural engineer should also be consulted. Ensure that the contract entered into covers all the minute details, covering even hidden costs.

What kind of legal statements I have to take care?

In order to build on a site, people should contact government authorities and submit an application. The Singapore Building and Construction Authority or the Urban Redevelopment authority should give the approval for construction of property. The BCA’s website has a valuable information and links to sites and databases. The website will be helpful in stating the legal statements to be taken care of for building a house in Singapore.

What kinds of designs are popular today?

Most people building a home in Singapore prefer to go with modern and contemporary styles. Younger couples prefer the eclectic style, where a mishmash of styles, textures and colours are used as it creates a charming and distinctive look. People also like modern interiors that are clean, neutral and unadorned where the use of wood and metal seem prominent. Scandinavian designs are extremely popular for their minimalistic look, use of neutral colours and chic décor. Another popular style is the raw and dynamic look that comes with an industrial look.