What Type of Decorating Styles Should I choose?

It is one thing to be inspired by the range of interesting decorating ideas but it is a whole different thing to apply it to your home. Why? Because your house isn’t a catalog picture – it is a place where people live, going about their activities, and often not hold up the level of perfection. One of our standard base recommendations for decorating ideas is to start with a minimalist design and then ascent it with décor and style which can bring out the ‘you’ in your home. Such style can subtly change according to seasons and liking with tweaks here and there. Choosing a decorative style has to be a reflection of your personality. If you are bent on the traditional front, a country style wood finish design in combination with an art and craft design can bring about a perfect look. If you are creative and aren’t afraid to show it, an eclectic design with bright bold colors and unusual art and fixtures work well to leave your guests wondering what’s next to come. Similarly, a contemporary black and white style can set a trendy tone to your home. From shabby chic to rusty to transitional, choose a style that you identify with yourself the most.

What are The Trendiest Decoration Ideas?

Sticking to a simple color yet moving away from the light and bright is one of the trendiest decorating ideas doing the rounds these days. The idea is to keep the modern yet classic looks with smoky shades and attractive colors like royal blue, burgundy, emerald green and plum. Another trend that is fast catching up in urban spaces is modular furniture which works great of space crunched places. A chair that’s a ladder, a sofa that’s a bunk bed and a table that hides the chairs on the sides are all great space savers and look pleasing to the eyes too. Blending wooden flooring and brick walls has also caught the fancy of the home decor industry in Singapore. The rich textural contrast and the natural look of wood adds a magic to any area. The last decorating idea that is trending is the wallpaper. Try cool and beautiful patterns to add a bright accent to any area.