What is Feng Shui?

Feng Shui is an ancient practice that originated in China that is used for harmonizing the environment around people. Historically, Feng Shui was used to orient buildings in an auspicious manner. Literally Feng Shui means wind-water, wherein the vital life force or chi rides the wind and gets scattered but is retained when it comes into contact with water. The fundamental principles of Feng Shui are Yin and Yang and follow the theory of the five elements, fire, water, metal, earth and wood. Good Feng Shui means good fortune and bad Feng Shui could lead to misfortune.

How can I apply Feng Shui to my room?

Feng Shui can be applied to any house as per the energy centres of the house or a room. A Bagua map is used to locate these energy centres. Objects are strategically placed in the room or house, depending on the energies of the persons living in the house. A room is generally divided into nine parts putting affirmations, that is, using objects, words or artefacts that can represent things that need to be brought into a person’s personal or work life.

You can apply Feng Shui to your room by applying the nine principles of Feng Shui.

Decluttering is very important. Air and energy should be allowed to flow easily. So arrange things in order and throw out broken objects. Position your furniture properly. Allow as much natural light to flow into the rooms. Work and rest areas should be separate. Add a touch of green to your house since that brings in chi, or good energy. Adding a water element is also considered good for yang energy. Avoiding sharp lines and corners. Try using screens to block energy that is flowing to fast. Play music as it is positive and soothing. Find your Feng Shui birth element and decorate with wood or fire element accordingly.