What should I know before furnishing my flat?

Before you begin to furnish your flat, it is important to keep some major aspects in mind. A flat can be an expansive or a compact space that can have one, two or more bedrooms depending on your budget and family needs. So for this space, you will first need to have a fair idea about the dimensions of the different rooms, nooks and crannies. Because, when you start to furnish your flat, you will definitely want the furniture you purchase to fit in precisely. Next you need to decide on a colour palette that visually opens up the flat and allows you to play around with various design and decor accents. While a small flat will look more spacious with light pastel hues, in large flats, you can experiment with bold, bright or dark tones. Also, get some portable and multifunctional furniture with storage facility, since they are smart space savers. Ottomans with removable tops and room for packing in essentials, foldable shelves and tables, and beds with drawers underneath can make a stylish statement – you can try all this and much more. When you furnish your flat, make the most of available space by utilising the space behind doors, above doors, beneath sinks, corners and so on.





What type of furnishing can I use?

You can furnish your flat with plenty of earthy materials and tapestry which will add to a lightweight look. Remember to use linen, jute, burlap and even cotton in light, wispy shades for a visual lift. You can also use throws and a few cushions to give it all a comfortable yet chic look. Remember to layer with a jute mat or rug and add a mirror or two for a luxe effect. Use earthen pots and planters for a sprinkling of greenery that can help add a defining character to your flat.





How can I find inspiration to furnish my flat?

Dive into our archives that are replete with various options that will take the style quotient of your flat up by several notches. Use an ideabook to save your favourite ideas and craft your own flat furnishing project. To furnish your flat in a way which closely resembles the picture you have in mind, get furniture, upholstery and decorative knickknacks which suit the requirement as accurately as possible.