What is garden edging?

One of the best ways to upgrade the look of your garden is to give it a new edge. Whether you want to focus on your bed of flowers, or demarcate your lawn or keep the gravels in a particular lane, or focus attention to a foundation in your lawn, adding a nice edging can do the trick immediately. Besides that, edging your garden areas gives it a nice and clean look. Garden edging is usually used to give more definition to the design of your garden. Functionally, it helps in preventing turf grass from spreading in the garden, controlling the excess soil from spilling into the yard, giving a well-defined line and finished look in certain areas.

How can I design cool garden edging?

Careful planning and maintenance is required while setting the garden edge. The first step while designing the edging is to cut the edges. To create a new edge, use a garden hose to mark the desired lines. For sprucing up the existing edge, just use a space or a half-moon edger to move along the line. However, this is the traditional method and this tool will not be of great help if you want to cut curves. If the edging is wide and flat it can handle the lawn mower’s wheels. So with one mowing move, it will provide a crisper lawn. To get a clean edged yard, the right tools have to be used. The garden and lawn divider, mulch capture, mowing strip and beauty edging are some of the edging materials used for landscape edging. And ofcourse, you need the good old spade. For a subtle edging you can also use small shrubs that blend well with plant beds to appear neat and natural. Other popular materials used for garden edging are – bricks, stones, bender boards, and boulders.