Garden Fence

What is Garden Fencing?

Gardening can give you immense pleasure. When you see a flower boom, a fruit grow or a vegetable get ripe, the happiness experienced after hours of toil is simply irreplaceable. What if all that hard work went down the drain before you can enjoy your harvest. Stray animals from the neighbourhood, unaware children or pesky pets can all spell havoc to a garden. To keep them in check and to also sometimes shield your garden from the elements, garden fencing is a must have for every garden. Garden fencing can also increase the aesthetic value of your garden and demark you garden area from those of adjacent neighbours.

What Kind of Materials Should I use?

Dream houses come surrounded with traditional white picket fences and hinged doors. But there are many other equally beautiful options. You can use white vinyl instead of wooden pickets which is easier to clean and cheaper too. You can create a wood and brick fence with traditional worn brick posts separated by wooden planks. Bamboo is another versatile material that can ascent the natural look of the garden. Besides it can be used to create numerous interesting shapes that can add a personalized touch to the garden. White is a classic for a wooden fence but if you want to shake things up a little, go for a multi-colour rainbow or theme fence that’ll make your house simply stand out. If you want to go all out designer, a wrought iron fence can add either a vintage or designer look depending on what you choose. Choose a mix of Ivy or flowering vines to cover your fence that can give it an old-world feel. You can also use metal planks, a trellis, a stone fence or corrugated metal for garden fencing.