What is garden lighting?

When we talk about garden or landscape lighting we refer to the illumination of these areas for the purpose of decoration, security, convenience, recreation, leisure and sports, events and parties, and night-time aesthetics. Garden lighting has evolved over the years offering a wide variety of sources to light up the garden. The twenty-first century is witness to all the unconventional source of lighting such as the use of solar power. Again, in order to conserve energy while lighting up a large area, we can see the increasing use of energy-saving lamps, creative designer lamps consuming less electricity, use of LED, low voltage fixtures, photovoltaic light bulbs, fiber optics and much more.

You can get several types of garden lighting, depending on what you are trying to achieve through the lighting. Some of the popular ways of lighting a garden are -

Well lights – There are kept at in the garden beds amids plants. A warm glow infuses the plants and the walks. Lanterns – Usually made in wrought iron, these beautiful decorative elements usually illuminate a spot and provide a classic English touch to your garden area. Walk lights – These are used to light up the walkways around the garden. String lights – These are perfect to hang around a tree or large plant for a decorative and festive look. Hanging lights – These are the perfect to provide that magical firefly effect to your garden.

Where should I attach garden lightings?

Before you install a garden lighting system, it is imperative to plan a layout and identify all the areas that require illumination. Once you have selected the location, you may focus on the kind of fixtures you need based on the style and function. You may attach your garden lights in the following areas: Along the pathways and stairs to enhance visibility at night Along the driveway to enrich the look for visitors Define the flower beds to arrest the attention Highlight the shrubs and small trees Use around any fountain or statues Use on the patios and decks to accentuate the overall look

Use appropriate power packs after noting the total wattage requirement. Use suitable cables and transformer to place each fixture without hassle.