What Type of Gardening exists?

Gardening is first classified by the types of plants you grow and also by the size of the garden and its location. Gardening types include those for ornamental plants, and useful plants such as root vegetables, leaf vegetables, fruits, herbs and medicinal plants. The size and scale of the gardening from orchards, to boulevards form another classification variety. Gardens are also classified as per their location from backyards to window sills to terraces to lawns. There are both residential and non-residential greens. Other varieties include indoor gardens, greenhouse gardens, conservatories, native plant gardens, water gardens, terrariums, container gardens, raised bed gardens, wildlife gardens, landscape gardens, organic gardens and zen gardens. A small scale garden that grows a patch of carrots in one’s backyard is a practice of subsistence agriculture and can be described as both a farm or a garden.

How should I design Beautiful Garden?

The main criteria in gardening and designing a good one is creating a living space that makes you happy. Good looking gardens are nice but the better ones help you relax and aren’t too hard to maintain. Start by understanding the area you have at hand well. Do all places receive equal sunlight or are there shaded areas? Based on this, sketch and visualize what you want to grow where. The most important decision you’ll make is to choose your perennials – locally well-adapted plants that’ll keep your garden green and colourful all year long. Choose a spiky variety to like snapdragon that can fence your garden and add height to it. Plan your space for annuals and vegetables and complete it with a natural insect and bird feeder. You can even add a small container lily pond to complete the look. Find your nook to relax and enjoy your garden!