Why Do I need Hallway Storage Ideas?

Hallways often form the first impression when a guest enters your home. More often than not they have traditionally been the space used to store shoes, umbrellas and coats. With a growing crunch of space in urban areas, we can no longer leave any space in the house to be underutilized. In fact, the hallway is one place where you can do some brilliant hacks to maximize space while driving a great first impression. From books to bags and everything else, our hallway storage ideas below will make you want to run to it right now to do a makeover.

What kind of Hallway Storage ideas can I Apply?

The most common hallway storage idea in vogue these days is to add an end-to-end cabinet to fit in everything from books to artifacts to a simple bowl to hold knick knacks. These come in both open and closed varieties. You can choose an open one if you can maintain it neatly or it can be a secret closed dumping ground that no guest can suspect. Hallways inside your home connecting rooms can be a perfect place to hold your book library. Wider hallways can even include a small unassuming seating arrangement. It can contain a mirror and a small storage area for quick fix make up which you can do on your way out. It can have a placeholder for letters, house plants. Of course, it can still be used to catch umbrellas, shoes and coats as a usual tradition. In-home hallways can be a great place to stock healthy snack items and fruits which can be grabbed as on the go. You can also have a placeholder for post-its or notes where you can leave a quick message.