What kind of architect do I need to hire to build a nice house in my city?

Your mission to hire an architect will depend on the kind of work you need to get down. Are you thinking of completely remodeling your house, tearing down the old ad building one anew, or adding a new wing to an old historic structure? From studying the environment impact, to creating the design theory to project management, each architect will offer certain core skill sets. So before you hire an architect in Singapore, make sure you check on the previous projects he has worked on and that will help you decide on the best fit. While hiring an architect, your primary focus will be to find a ‘residential’ architect who is well aware of local regulations. You may require the expertise of a landscape architect who can design compelling outdoor landscapes erecting gazebos, choosing the right plants and trees and creating recreational spots. Some building designers are also interior designers and work on furnishing and other aspects in the home to create a seamless flow between the interior and exterior. There are others who specialize in ‘green design’, creating environment-friendly places. You need to find an architect who fits some or most of these requirements. It’s best to hire an architect who can be involved in almost all the phases of the building process.

How much do I need to hire an architect in Singapore?

Due to current regulations, you cannot purchase land in Singapore but you can buy a current structure, break it down and start from scratch. Building prices can vary between $600,000 to more than $1 million, depending on whether you are buying a modest terrace or a spacious bungalow. Most architects will bill you around 5% to 10% of the total project cost, if you want them to manage your whole project, choose contractors and sub-contractors and manage the whole work..

Where can I find the best architects?

The Internet is a good place to look for trusted names. Among the main architectural firms that come up for Singapore are DPA, RSP, CPG, AEDAS, and Architects 61. These are seasoned players in the industry and come with large teams who can handle your specific requirements. Also check out our vast listing of professionals and photographs of their work. Referrals are also a great way to find a good architect. Have tips on hiring an architect? Do share with us.