1. What Style of Home Decor Ideas Exist?

Home Decor is the next step after Interior Design. No home is complete without furniture and knick-knacks. Yet it can be quite daunting to put together a cohesive home décor plan. Some of the most popular home decor styles in Singapore include:

● Modern: Emphasis on Wood, Leather, Metal

● Eclectic: Includes a unique mix of colors, textures, patterns and styles

● Scandinavian: Focus on minimalism, functionality, simplicity and natural

● Industrial: Bare minimum with exposed walls, pipes and fittings

● Minimalistic: Emphasis on natural colors, only the basic furniture and organisation

2. Which One Is The Most Trendy Home Decor Idea?

The most popular home decor trend in Singapore is the Scandinavian style. Minimalistic, neat, elegant and natural, all of these perfect describe a Scandinavian style home. A home decorated with this trend will focus on neatness without giving up functionality. The floors are usually light colored, preferably wooden. The walls are whitewashed keeping in line with the theme of minimalism. The furniture is practical and usable. There is no room for over the top pieces in your home that you will not use. Everything from a pouffe to the overhead kitchen light has a function. Furniture is preferably made of wood. Upholstery is made from plush fabric such as suede, but definitely no leather. Windows are covered with the bare minimum to let in natural light. A Scandinavian style home will also integrate plants into the decor.

3. Which One Is The Easiest/Cheapest Home Decor?

The style of home decor you pick will be entirely dependent on your personality. Do you like coming home to organised chaos or do you like coming home to bare walls? Each home decor style is unique in its own way. You can start planning early and shop strategically and get the best prices. You can also DIY a lot of home decor items such as making frames, art projects or make centerpieces using what you have. Perhaps the minimalistic style is the easiest and cheapest to implement. The idea is to have only basic furniture that is useful around the house. With strategic planning, you can buy less furniture at good prices. The idea is to stay organised so the centerpieces, art work, furniture and even the fittings are kept to a bare minimum.