From where should I start to design a great home?

Your home design is a reflection of who you are—traditional, classy, funky or fussy. Hence its important to find the right home design. Designing a great home from scratch is hard work. However, it is not impossible. Firstly, choose the area where you would like to live and then a good real estate agent. The real estate agent would be able to show you the place that suits your budget and your tastes. Once you choose the place to live, decide whether the place needs renovation or not. Be aware that in Singapore, renovation of new apartments is possible only after three years. However, a minor change to an existing place is possible with the help of a good architect and interior designer. Consulting with a good architect and interior design firm will be helpful in realising your dream of owning a great home.

Who do I need to design a home?

A good interior designer is essential to design a lovely home in a style of your choice. The designer will be able to walk you through all the popular styles like vintage, retro, contemporary, eclectic, industrial, modern, Scandinavian, traditional and transitional and recommend what might suite your home. However, if you are starting from scratch, best would be to get an architect involved who could give you a complete home design theory and help you build the structure with the help of subcontractors. There are several good design firms in Singapore who would also give free estimates after checking the place. A good designer can understand your budgetary requirements and suggest home designs that would be economical and in line with your tastes.

How much and how long will designing a home take?

Designing a home can cost anywhere from $10,000 depending on the area of the home and how much work is involved. The time taken to design a home will depend on the kinds of changes required in the house. Major changes like changing of floor tiles, painting and plumbing can take a longer time.