Why do I need home improvement?

Home improvement are usually undertaken when you are bored with the look your house, or necessary repairs need to take place. It usually means altering the structure of an existing home to spruce up the look. However, it does not always have to be about total remodelling. It might include improvement to the exterior of the house, like the garden, lawn, or maintenance of the roof or painting walls and plumbing and electric work, or any interior work like a adding a coat of fresh paint, changing old furniture, fixing the ceiling, changing the décor of any room, etc. How much home improvement you need will also depend on the condition of your existing home and the budget and time you have in mind. For elderly people, home improvement could mean making their home more safe and less accident prone.

Who do I have to hire for home improvement?

Depending on the level of work involved, search for a HDB registered renovation contractors who can be hired to do the job. These contractors will be able to bring their own team for every job. These contractors are aware of HDB’s requirements and will carry out renovation work to protect the structural integrity of the building. However, the HDB does not endorse or guarantee the quality of the contractor’s work. For minor renovation any independent contractor can be hired.

How much do I need for home improvement?

The most common question from homeowners is what it would cost to renovate their house. The area for renovation has to be determined to get the estimate for renovation. However, it would be wise to set aside at least $100 per sq.ft. The cost will vary as per design and materials used. It is also important to factor in costs for furnishings, lightings and fixtures, electrical appliances etc., Doing away with walls could cost anywhere between $400 and $900. New tiles for flooring could cost anywhere between $6500 and $9000 including the labour cost for laying the tiles. If you are renovating the kitchen, it is important to take into account the carpentry cost that can be above $8000 for a medium sized space.