What exactly is a House Plan?

A house plan is a drawing that is mapped on a grid which depicts the scale or measure along which your home is to be constructed. The design of the home is put down on these drawing sheets as per the scale, so that the correct placement, sizes and any changes can be shown correctly and properly. Also, this plan brings in plenty of technical signs and jargon which can easily be deciphered by the contractor who will be in charge of getting the project off the ground as per the house plan. The structural framework, the foundation, the levels and the design are all discussed in a house plan. It can be open, built around a courtyard, have levels and much more.

How can I design House Plans?

You can design a house plan with the help of an architect who will understand your requirement and taste before imbibing the same in a practical and beautiful structure. The draughtsman will follow the instruction of the architect so as to draw the house plan. Also, the architect can use latest technology like CAD or Computer Aided Design, which is a software used by such professionals to design homes. You can also draw your house plan on this software once you become proficient in it. The other option is to browse through various house plans and design your own based on the basic structure you like.

How to House Plan design inspiration?

