What Type of House Plants are good for the home?

House plants are a great addition to any indoors. They keep the atmosphere fresh, filter certain chemicals out of the air, and keep away pesky insects. Multipurpose plants such as mint, basil, and rosemary double up as herbs for the kitchen and insect repellant plants. With basic care instructions, homeowners can ensure an endless supply of herbs in their home while driving away unwanted insects. Orchid, palms, peace lilies, ferns, anthuriums and philodendrons are pot plants that are easy to grow inside the house. These plants enrich surroundings by absorbing harmful chemicals such as formaldehyde and xylene, and releasing oxygen at night.

Which House Plants are popular and to take care of them?

The money plant is perhaps the most popular among homeowners in Singapore. The plant requires little care and grows on its own for the most part. A money plant is believed to bring luck to the home it grows in. Apart from that, flowering plants such as hibiscus, orchids, jasmine, peace lilies and Christmas cactus beautify a home with their colorful flowers. Germaniums are another popular choice for indoor house plants. Germaniums and Christmas cactus flourish in cooler temperatures. While peace lilies, jasmine, and hibiscus flourish with prolonged exposure to sunlight. Avid gardeners will also have the aloe plant and succulents placed throughout the house. One of the most popular trends is to use an extremely small pot, the size of your palm, to grow a succulent. They also make for great housewarming gifts. Succulents need minimal water and should be sprayed once a week.

What are the best places to put the house plants?

Installing potted plants in the living area is a wonderful way to elevate any kind of interior decor. Kitchen window sills are another ideal space for your houseplants. If you are growing herbs, this is the ideal place for easy access to herbs and keep insects away from the food. You can also add hanging planters in balcony to grow flowering plants or use a shelf to keep your pots organised.