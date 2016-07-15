A drab apartment becomes a cosy nest for newlyweds

The transformation seen in the couple’s bedroom is brought about by the union of sleek lines and cosy furnishings. The wallpaper has been removed and blue is now the colour that dominates the feature wall behind the bed. It adds a touch of serenity to the room and goes well with the bedding. The plush bed along with the sleek and chic wooden dresser makes the bedroom completely functional and snug, exuding a sense of clean energy throughout.

It's inspiring how some simple tweaks to the colour palette, addition of smart designs and introduction of tasteful furnishings have taken this once mundane apartment to its bright and modish avatar. Here’s another before & after story to inspire you further: Old-fashioned to fresh: a dramatic home revamp.