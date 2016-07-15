A drab apartment becomes a cosy nest for newlyweds

Finding the perfect house in which to build a home is high on the agenda of most newlywed couples. The dwelling should have the desired privacy yet offer space for a growing family. But it is often difficult for newlyweds to invest in a large, expensive house, and they must make do with a small apartment. So, today, we will see how a compact flat in South Korea was turned into a comfy and stylish nest for a young married couple. Credit goes to the interior designers and decorators at Roha Design, who used their creativity and visionary talents to infuse an old and shabby abode with liveliness and minimalistic beauty. The revamped apartment is now bright, spacious, and fitted with practical accents which are aesthetically pleasing too. Intrigued to see more? Then read on!
Before the revamp, the interiors suffered from a glum and depressing ambiance, with small lights offering feeble cheer. The walls were dank and ageing and the dark flooring added to the woeful appearance of the space. The dark doors and faded wallpapers only aided the misery.
White now rules the interiors, be it the walls, ceiling or floor. This has enhanced the spaciousness and airy appeal of the apartment, and everything now looks spotless and clean. The beauty of the open-plan layout where the kitchen is subtly integrated with the living space is now more apparent. Additionally, the new ceiling lights are brighter and whiter, and liven up the space with adequate gusto.
The living area has been left as clutter-free as possible, and sports a sleek minimalistic look. A TV mounted on a Nordic-style wooden cabinet decks the wall in front, while the remaining space offers ample freedom of movement. The large glass doors, leading to the glass-enclosed balcony on the left, allow oodles of sunlight to flood the room during the day.
The old kitchen shown in the photograph is a reflection of dated ideas and an old-fashioned colour palette. The place looks dark, with its boring wallpapered walls, dark floor and dull counters. The lighting in this space is also not sufficient.
Look at the new kitchen! A couple will surely feel inspired to spend some quality time in a place like this. All old countertops and have given way to new ones. White glossy cabinets and slim wooden shelves are now in sync with the overall design scheme of the house. The generous counter in front acts as a casual dining nook too, and will give the couple the flexibility to call in friends and family for a hearty meal. The stylish pendant light and powerful ceiling light now take care of the adequate illumination of the space. Overall, the kitchen has received a smart and functional makeover aptly suited for newlyweds.
The bedroom is the cosiest place for a newlywed couple and it should look nothing less than inviting. But the old bedroom was a dark and unwelcoming space. The nondescript wallpaper and commonplace flooring lacked the soothing and refreshing qualities required in a couple's room.
The transformation seen in the couple’s bedroom is brought about by the union of sleek lines and cosy furnishings. The wallpaper has been removed and blue is now the colour that dominates the feature wall behind the bed. It adds a touch of serenity to the room and goes well with the bedding. The plush bed along with the sleek and chic wooden dresser makes the bedroom completely functional and snug, exuding a sense of clean energy throughout.
It's inspiring how some simple tweaks to the colour palette, addition of smart designs and introduction of tasteful furnishings have taken this once mundane apartment to its bright and modish avatar. Here’s another before & after story to inspire you further: Old-fashioned to fresh: a dramatic home revamp.