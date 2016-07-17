A dilapidated home gets an opulent revamp

The photograph above shows a clear comparison of the old and the new versions of the eastern side of the house. We can see that as a result of the renovation, the rickety terrace was removed and the bay area increased. The windows of the house were also reorganized, and the original dingy bay window was torn down to accommodate modern and sleek glazing. The winding staircase, after renovation, is sure to catch the attention of any onlooker.

Besides design changes, energy efficiency played an important role in the entire renovation process. The building has been equipped with a high efficient heat pump and a central ventilation system which can ensure 90% heat recovery. The building also has a photovoltaic system with lithium-ion batteries. A new water treatment plant and rain water harvesting system were also important additions made during the makeover process.