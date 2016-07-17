Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

8 of the best Singapore interiors

April Kennedy April Kennedy
Luxurious Tropical Home, ANSANA ANSANA Tropical style living room
Loading admin actions …

Singapore is home to some of the world's richest people, and this has led to an investment in some truly stunning homes. While almost every other major international city could make the same claim, what makes Singaporean interiors so different is the tropical climate. In most other cities, architects are restrained by the need to insulate the home for the cold seasons. But in Singapore, the warm climate gives architects and designers the opportunity to explore the meeting point between indoor and outdoor life with a whole new level of freedom. So, today we have gathered some of the most stunning Singapore interiors we've come across here at homify. Brace yourself and get ready to explore 8 stunning Singapore interiors! We hope they don't make you green with envy…

1. The home with a natural wow factor

Luxurious Tropical Home, ANSANA ANSANA Tropical style living room
ANSANA

Luxurious Tropical Home

ANSANA
ANSANA
ANSANA

Singaporean architects have really embraced the power of nature in their designs. This modern kitchen has all the warmth of natural materials and colours with a contemporary gloss. Just check out the driftwood lighting feature!

2. A dramatic entrance

International Prop Award Winner-Best Interior Design Singapore 2013, Design Intervention Design Intervention Colonial style living room
Design Intervention

International Prop Award Winner-Best Interior Design Singapore 2013

Design Intervention
Design Intervention
Design Intervention

This stunning interior comes to us courtesy of Singaporean interior designer Design Intervention. The incredibly long apple green drapes and small tree draw attention to the vast height of this glossy entrance.

3. A home with pizzazz

International Prop Award Winner-Best Interior Design Singapore 2013, Design Intervention Design Intervention Colonial style dining room
Design Intervention

International Prop Award Winner-Best Interior Design Singapore 2013

Design Intervention
Design Intervention
Design Intervention

Vivacious patterns and adventurous choices give this Singaporean home a vivacious sense of life. It all comes down to the adventurous black and white striped walls, boldly contrasting floral rug and huge feature light.

4. Simple and stunning

Interior Design, Designer House Designer House
Designer House

Interior Design

Designer House
Designer House
Designer House

This kitchen may not have any outlandish features, but it's still stunning. The wooden feature panel on the ceiling really draws the eye upwards and gives this interior a luxurious lift.

5. A unique Singaporean residence

Natural Geometry, HYLA Architects HYLA Architects Modern houses
HYLA Architects

Natural Geometry

HYLA Architects
HYLA Architects
HYLA Architects

Natural textures and forms have been polished and elevated to a whole other sphere in this unique Singaporean interior. The pendant lights are glass blown and the huge feature wall is made from woven materials.

6. Bridge over water

Bridge Over Water, HYLA Architects HYLA Architects Modern pool
HYLA Architects

Bridge Over Water

HYLA Architects
HYLA Architects
HYLA Architects

Welcome to 'Bridge over Water', a luxurious Singaporean home created by Hyla Architects. This large internal pool is the entrance to the home and the glass spiral staircase leads one up into the living areas.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Undeniably luxurious living room

Sentosa Beach House, Design Intervention Design Intervention Scandinavian style living room Beige
Design Intervention

Sentosa Beach House

Design Intervention
Design Intervention
Design Intervention

This luxurious living room really epitomises Singapore's unique combination of tropical style and high-end sophistication. This utterly sophisticated living room leads right to the edge of a drop pool.

8. A home with a stunning atrium

Bridge Over Water, HYLA Architects HYLA Architects Modern windows & doors
HYLA Architects

Bridge Over Water

HYLA Architects
HYLA Architects
HYLA Architects

Let's spoil ourselves with another view of the Bridge over Water. This time, we have a view of the ground floor, the entrance to the pool and the atrium that leads to the upper level. This opening gives us glimpses of natural light amid a tumble of greenery.

Luxury homes are now more affordable than ever, just check out the potential of high-end modular housing with this project: A luxurious prefab home in the woods.

A dilapidated home gets an opulent revamp
Which of these stunning Singaporean interiors is your favourite? Don't hesitate to nominate one in the comments field below!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks