The Japanese home of simple perfection

Occupying a space of no more than 93 square metres, the unassuming Japanese home featured today is a lesson in understated elegance and simplicity. A decidedly minimal space, the house is a fresh approach to Japanese design aesthetics. Built over two storeys, the architects have managed to make the most of extremely limited space.

There are no flashes of colour or intricate design patterns here; instead, the charm of the house is in its pared-down simplicity. With no unnecessary distractions, you are able to focus on and appreciate the few things that are there.

Although modern in appearance, the house appears warm and inviting—this is mostly due to the Asian-inspired courtyard and the soothing colour palette used inside. If you're working with a limited budget, but don't want to compromise on style and design, this home is sure to inspire!