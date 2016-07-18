Drab to fab: a dreadfully dated home gets some class

Now, the study is filled with regal-looking stripes in blue and gold with a stylish navy couch taking centre stage. The pale-hued wall-to-wall shelving unit offers more storage than before, without hindering the spaciousness of the room. The plush vintage armchair in gleaming white and the ornately patterned carpet adds to the oomph of this space.

This renovated home is a heady yet tasteful mix of the modern, vintage, rustic and the quirky! It combines rich textures, interesting hues, arty designs and unique accents for a remarkable living experience.