White bedrooms

Certainly bold colours, paintings on our walls, or bright and patterned surfaces grab our attention. But it is still white that we choose to most frequently use to decorate our homes, and for good reason. So why do we prefer white? Is it because we think white is the safest option, or because it makes spaces bright and feel bigger, especially smaller ones? Maybe it's because it gives us some form of peace and quiet, or because it combines easily with all styles, and can be adapted to suit any colour? Well, it is all of these reasons. In this article we will present to you five bedrooms where white has triumphed, and show how white can be appealing in its own right, styled to suit all tastes, and effortlessly changed as your tastes diversify.
White is the ideal colour in all rooms, not just the bedroom! If a room is dark, it will immediately add light. If a room is small, white can help make the space feel bigger, and this is why we almost always see small apartments painted white. If a room has large windows, who not take advantage of the ensuing light, and brighten up the space? Some may feel an illuminated white space to be cold, sterile, or lacking character and charm. In this case, it may be necessary to customise the room, and warm it up. Here, the monotony of white is broken up with touches of colour and humour. The illuminated rabbit lamp, the bright scandanavian style rocking chair, and the playful pixelated cushions add a spark of energy into this bedroom.
The classic and effective contrast to white, is obviously black. By decorating in a colour scheme of mainly bright white and black, with a dash of colour, this room has a real element of class. Here, the predominance of white is offset by the black carpet, curtains, and some small decorative elements such as the cushions and lampshade. Black is a powerful colour, and thanks to the presence of white, it stands even taller. To create a more friendly atmosphere, a dash of colour was hung on the wall, and in the cushions. The combination of black and white in decorating is a classic scheme, consistently revisited with success.
It is without a doubt that white is the easiest colour to match with any other colour, or even certain materials and textures. If you want your room to have an earthy, natural tone, timber is always a great addition. The warmth that timber provides will keep you snug in the clean fresh white linens of this setting. In this bedroom, the wood is not only on the floor, but features also on the ceiling and walls, surrounding the bed, and giving it the feeling of sitting in a cosy nest! The soft pastel purple and faded greys combine to add softness to the space.
To contrast white, without using something so opposing as black, why not choose a bold colour that demands attention, such as this purple bed head? It would be hard to include a feature wall in this space, as the ceilings are so high, meaning the walls are much larger than normal, and may be too big to draw attention towards. Instead, the same effect can be achieved with something similar to this setting. The rustic charm of this room shines through in the vintage bedside tables, and the exposed timber beams. To make the room feel less big and more intimate, the bedside lamps have been hung from the ceiling, drawing the roof closer to the bed.
A great way to style white is to also accentuate with colours closest to it on the colour wheel, that is, anything not too bright and bold. Here we see pale, almost grey blues on the feature wall and linen, looking ever-so inviting. Along with white, blue is a calming colour, bringing serenity to a space, and reminds us of the seaside—the ultimate place for relaxing.