White bedrooms

Certainly bold colours, paintings on our walls, or bright and patterned surfaces grab our attention. But it is still white that we choose to most frequently use to decorate our homes, and for good reason. So why do we prefer white? Is it because we think white is the safest option, or because it makes spaces bright and feel bigger, especially smaller ones? Maybe it's because it gives us some form of peace and quiet, or because it combines easily with all styles, and can be adapted to suit any colour? Well, it is all of these reasons. In this article we will present to you five bedrooms where white has triumphed, and show how white can be appealing in its own right, styled to suit all tastes, and effortlessly changed as your tastes diversify.