Sink or swim

For many, wood would not be the first material that comes to mind when thinking of sink design. However, treated wood has kept many a ship afloat through the centuries—why should it be any different when it comes to sinks? Wood like teak has natural waterproofing properties—it has been used for hundreds of years in the shipbuilding industry for this reason; it also has natural antiseptic properties, which is a bonus for use the bathroom. Other woods can be treated for use in building sinks and baths. Wood gives a gorgeous softness to any bathroom, and as a bonus, its superior insulating properties—relative to porcelain or steel—will keep water warmer longer.