The incredible 50m2 apartment

As most residents of Singapore would attest, space is a highly sought-after commodity, and one that certainly requires innovative and ingenious apartment design. For many large cities, square metres come at a premium. However, simply because you reside in a compact home, doesn’t mean you need to lose out on functionality, efficiency, practicality and style.

Today on homify we are taking a peek inside a gorgeously impressive dwelling that features a small yet unique floor plan of only 50m2! Comfortable and well designed, this residence has been reconfigured and brought to life thanks to the astute team at Transition Interior Design.

Each of the interior spaces have been well integrated, and the apartment is ideal for a young couple or a single occupant. Modern and thoughtful, with a considered approach to innovation, this usable abode is a surprising 50m2 delight!

