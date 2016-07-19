A modernist mansion of opulent charm

Many of the luxurious Brazilian homes we explore at homify possess glossy lavish finishes and a bold, tropical flair. In that sense, the 1300m2 square mansion we will explore today is typical of modern Brazilian architecture. It has an impressive outdoor pool, polished white marble floors and tropical landscaping.

But what makes this home different is the subtle palette. There are no wild splashes of colour or big features with wild pizzazz. Instead, we have a combination of soft earthy hues and a surprisingly restrained decor. Typically, Brazilian bold white curves are present, but the architects A/Zero Arquitetura have combined them with straight lines and fine geometric patterns. All this contributes to create a home with an impressive ambience and a quiet sophistication. Come with us on a photo tour to indulge in some Brazilian luxury with a difference…