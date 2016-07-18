10 easy ways to decorate with timber

Timber is a truly tried and tested domestic material. Permeated with age and jam-packed with a sense of natural sophistication, wood is an adaptable element, which encompasses a range of uses and purposes. Easily adapted into domestic spaces, timber is a seamlessly stylish way to improve both the ambience and air within a room. But where should you begin when considering the implementation of wooden touches in the home?

Today at homify we are going to look at 10 different ways we love to include timber within our dwellings. From simple furniture to veneer-clad walls, there is something to suit every abode. For some smart design and décor ideas, take a gander at the below examples, and choose timber for your new home refurbishment or renovation.