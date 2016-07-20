10 décor themes for your small kitchen

Today at homify we are going to help you choose a theme for your small and compact kitchen. Why is choosing a kitchen décor theme important? Your cooking space’s theme and scheme is a highly personal decision that needs to take into account many different factors including your hobbies, interests and personality. Because, after all, there is no point installing a rustic cottage-style kitchen if you fancy minimalism and sleek architectural design!

To get you started, and on the path to kitchen bliss, we’ve collated 10 décor themes that are sure to get your creative juices flowing. From simple and chic, to wild and eye-catching, we have a kitchen design for you. Read on below and start renovating today!