Mid-century design has enjoyed a massive boom in popularity in recent years. Whether it's the Mad Men effect, or a nostalgia for a more optimistic time (the 1950s and 1960s) we just can't seem to get enough of it. In an increasingly hectic world, could it be that the transparent structural design that was a feature of the period gives us some simplicity and honesty in our homes? Or is it simply that as the generation that originally bought this furniture in the 50s and 60s ages and downsizes, there's just more of it available on the second-hand market? It's probably a mixture of both; and that many of the classics of the era are simply gorgeous probably doesn't hurt their popularity.

Mid-century modern design idea today probably works best when pieces from the era are integrated into a more contemporary design scheme. We want to highlight the beauty of these pieces, but not slide into stage-decorated kitsch. A chair here, a side-table there, a lamp of a sideboard—mid-century modern furniture reveals itself as truly classic by its ability to seamlessly blend into decor styles not of its own era. Below, we've collected some examples of classic styles and shapes from the era to inspire you.