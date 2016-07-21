10 ways to a perfect neutral décor scheme

Neutral décor is a time-honoured domestic go-to when attempting to solve many different interior design dilemmas at once. Not only does a muted or neutral colour scheme offer a simple, changeable and easily stylish aesthetic, but it also ensures there is still the chance to personalise and alter after the fact.
Additionally, decorating with neutral hues provides a host of unique ways to add individuality to your rooms, demonstrating that neutral décor is anything but dull. If you are considering a neutral colour scheme, but require a few tips or tricks, read on below and update your home with confidence and style!
First up, we enter a timber home that oozes a welcoming and inviting aesthetic. The neutral wooden tones help inject a feeling of simplicity and an organic practicality, while the addition of white walls bring a cleanliness and modernity to the room.
For decades Scandinavian design has touted the benefits of a neutral colour theme and scheme. Offering a sense of simplicity without forgoing comfort, this interior shows the level of style that can be achieved through sticking to the basics.
Next up we take a peek inside a truly luxurious and elegant abode! Take some cues from this living room design and add a contrasting hue such as these navy ottomans, which add an eye-catching feature within the space.
Too much colour in one's bedroom can often present issues when sleeping. Ensure your space is neutral, serene and tranquil by sticking to a monochromatic or duochromatic colour scheme.
This all-white interior utilises a few bursts of bright colour to break up the monochromatic space. The warmth of the timber flooring is effortlessly cosy, while the white walls and ceiling are wonderfully sleek.
Employ a coastal aesthetic in your home with the inclusion of neutral colours and plenty of whitewashed furniture. Here the sleeping quarters are truly welcoming, with peach cushions breaking up the muted colour palette.
Next up, we enter a corridor and entryway that has a neutral palette, and embraces copper fixtures to impart an artistic ambience and air.
As we spoke of earlier, the use of contrast within a neutral space is essential in creating an attention-grabbing and characterful room.
In this design, the all-white aesthetic is broken up with a black table and chair as well as an inspiration board that can be changed regularly.
Coming to the end of our list we take a quick peek inside a majestic marble bathroom that utilises neutral grey hues to offer a feeling of 5-star spa luxury.
Last, but certainly not least, this neutral designed interior has one special and surprising inclusion. Symmetrical green walls coordinate with the impressive and welcoming palette, adding organic vibes and improving the overall softness of the space.
