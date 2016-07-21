Your browser is out-of-date.

10 ways to a perfect neutral décor scheme

Harbour Green, Millimeter Interior Design Limited Millimeter Interior Design Limited Bathroom
Neutral décor is a time-honoured domestic go-to when attempting to solve many different interior design dilemmas at once. Not only does a muted or neutral colour scheme offer a simple, changeable and easily stylish aesthetic, but it also ensures there is still the chance to personalise and alter after the fact. 

Additionally, decorating with neutral hues provides a host of unique ways to add individuality to your rooms, demonstrating that neutral décor is anything but dull. If you are considering a neutral colour scheme, but require a few tips or tricks, read on below and update your home with confidence and style!

1. Gorgeous neutral timber tones

西庇の家, 株式会社建楽設計 株式会社建楽設計 Modern living room
First up, we enter a timber home that oozes a welcoming and inviting aesthetic. The neutral wooden tones help inject a feeling of simplicity and an organic practicality, while the addition of white walls bring a cleanliness and modernity to the room. 

2. Scandinavian simplicity

A Space To Relax In House Envy Scandinavian style living room
For decades Scandinavian design has touted the benefits of a neutral colour theme and scheme. Offering a sense of simplicity without forgoing comfort, this interior shows the level of style that can be achieved through sticking to the basics. 

3. Classic charm and character

Light and bright! CC Construction Classic style living room
Next up we take a peek inside a truly luxurious and elegant abode! Take some cues from this living room design and add a contrasting hue such as these navy ottomans, which add an eye-catching feature within the space. 

4. For a restful night's sleep

HOTEL CAL REIET – THE MAIN HOUSE, Bloomint design Bloomint design Mediterranean style bedroom Beige
Too much colour in one's bedroom can often present issues when sleeping. Ensure your space is neutral, serene and tranquil by sticking to a monochromatic or duochromatic colour scheme.

5. All-white, with a hint of colour

Harbour Green, Millimeter Interior Design Limited Millimeter Interior Design Limited Living room
This all-white interior utilises a few bursts of bright colour to break up the monochromatic space. The warmth of the timber flooring is effortlessly cosy, while the white walls and ceiling are wonderfully sleek. 

6. Serene coastal vibes

homify Modern style bedroom
Employ a coastal aesthetic in your home with the inclusion of neutral colours and plenty of whitewashed furniture. Here the sleeping quarters are truly welcoming, with peach cushions breaking up the muted colour palette. 

7. A neutral and welcoming interior

TÜ90, Studio DLF Studio DLF Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Next up, we enter a corridor and entryway that has a neutral palette, and embraces copper fixtures to impart an artistic ambience and air. 

If you require assistance in decorating a stylish interior, chat to a professional via the homify platform, and get your dwelling expertly updated!

8. Pairing neutral hues with bold contrasts

The Three Cusps Chalet, Tiago do Vale Arquitectos Tiago do Vale Arquitectos Eclectic style study/office
As we spoke of earlier, the use of contrast within a neutral space is essential in creating an attention-grabbing and characterful room. 

In this design, the all-white aesthetic is broken up with a black table and chair as well as an inspiration board that can be changed regularly. 

9. A magical monochromatic bathroom

Harbour Green, Millimeter Interior Design Limited Millimeter Interior Design Limited Bathroom
Coming to the end of our list we take a quick peek inside a majestic marble bathroom that utilises neutral grey hues to offer a feeling of 5-star spa luxury. 

10. Brightening up the neutral shade with plants

homify Classic style media room
Last, but certainly not least, this neutral designed interior has one special and surprising inclusion. Symmetrical green walls coordinate with the impressive and welcoming palette, adding organic vibes and improving the overall softness of the space. 

Did any of these interiors get your design juices flowing? If you would like to read more, check out: 12 ways to decorate with dark colours

Do you have any experience decorating with neutral hues? Start a conversation in the comments below!

