10 ways to a perfect neutral décor scheme

Neutral décor is a time-honoured domestic go-to when attempting to solve many different interior design dilemmas at once. Not only does a muted or neutral colour scheme offer a simple, changeable and easily stylish aesthetic, but it also ensures there is still the chance to personalise and alter after the fact.

Additionally, decorating with neutral hues provides a host of unique ways to add individuality to your rooms, demonstrating that neutral décor is anything but dull. If you are considering a neutral colour scheme, but require a few tips or tricks, read on below and update your home with confidence and style!