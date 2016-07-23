8 ways to make your home safe for elderly relatives

As we age our domestic needs evolve. What was once an essential design must-have can become more of a hindrance than a help. However, simply because one ages and requires an altered interior aesthetic, doesn’t mean that the home can’t still be stylish, enjoyable and comfortable.

Today at homify we're going to take a look at 8 ways to keep your home safe for elderly relatives. From choosing an appropriate colour scheme to ensuring there are no trip hazards within rooms, we've got you covered!

Read on below for some handy hints, terrific tips, and ensure you're safeguarded against avoidable accidents when you have your elderly relatives visit or stay.