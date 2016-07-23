8 ways to make your home safe for elderly relatives

As we age our domestic needs evolve. What was once an essential design must-have can become more of a hindrance than a help. However, simply because one ages and requires an altered interior aesthetic, doesn’t mean that the home can’t still be stylish, enjoyable and comfortable.
Today at homify we're going to take a look at 8 ways to keep your home safe for elderly relatives. From choosing an appropriate colour scheme to ensuring there are no trip hazards within rooms, we've got you covered!
Read on below for some handy hints, terrific tips, and ensure you're safeguarded against avoidable accidents when you have your elderly relatives visit or stay.
One of the key things to remove within your abode is a trip hazard. For the elderly, experiencing a trip can be a life-altering event, so avoiding the possibility of one occurring is extremely important.
Choose flooring that is non-slip, thick shag pile carpet or rugs, and avoid clear or transparent furniture.
Kitchen safety is paramount when hosting elderly relatives or visitors in your home. Check all of your appliances regularly and have them tested to ensure safety and compliance. Finally, if your oven is situated particularly high or low within the cooking area, always assist removing items in or out.
If your kitchen is out of date and in need of renovating, consider refreshing it with the help of a professional.
With regards to seating, sofas should be comfortable but not difficult to get in and out of. Often, highly overstuffed couches can be very tricky to negotiate, creating issues when needing to move, walk and feel independent.
Choose seats that are simple to ascend from and descend into, as well as plenty of throw cushions to add cosiness and comfort.
Throughout the home, seating should be added in essential locations to provide a rest space that is easily accessible and convenient. If your relative tires quickly, having abundant seating will ensure they feel comfortable and relaxed away from home.
Creating contrast within the home can help elderly relatives to maneuver within your abode. If you have a relative with dementia, contrast can additionally assist them in remember where certain items and rooms are located.
Natural light is essential for safety. Not only does it enhance the overall ambience within your home, but it will ensure the interior spaces are bright and easy to navigate. If your home is dark or dull, compensate for a lack of natural light by adding plenty of lamps and illuminating features.
Clutter creates hazards and trip issues in the home. Ensure all clothing is picked up off of the floor, and that surfaces are clean.
Depending on how long your relatives stay, they may need to use your bathroom facilities. Choose an entry-level shower, and provide hand or grab rails for sitting down on the toilet. If you don't have a floor-level shower, but instead a bath/shower, remember to add rails to ensure easy access in and out.
