Wardrobes to show off your clothes

Every bedroom needs a wardrobe of some kind. While your teenage self may have rebelled at the idea, preferring to 'store' clothes all over the floor or in a heap on a chair, that's an attitude that burns off pretty quickly when parents aren't around to pick up after you. While there are hundreds of stunning designs out there for freestanding wardrobes and fitted wardrobes, sometimes you want neither, and are looking for something more minimal and more mobile. Freestanding solid wood wardrobes can loom in a small space, and overwhelm it. Fitted wardrobes aren't always practical or possible, either for reasons of space, or because you're renting your home and can't undertake the construction necessary to fit them. And sometimes, you just don't want to hide you clothes away behind closed doors—you want to show them off! A clothes rail or rack, then, could be the right choice for you. They're minimal, they're mobile, and they show off your fashion choices. They can also double up as handy room dividers, useful if you're occupying a loft space, or if you bed and living room are one. If it's an option you haven't considered before, take a look at our selection below and decide if an open clothes rack can find a place in your life.