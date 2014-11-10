Wardrobes to show off your clothes

Every bedroom needs a wardrobe of some kind. While your teenage self may have rebelled at the idea, preferring to 'store' clothes all over the floor or in a heap on a chair, that's an attitude that burns off pretty quickly when parents aren't around to pick up after you. While there are hundreds of stunning designs out there for freestanding wardrobes and fitted wardrobes, sometimes you want neither, and are looking for something more minimal and more mobile. Freestanding solid wood wardrobes can loom in a small space, and overwhelm it. Fitted wardrobes aren't always practical or possible, either for reasons of space, or because you're renting your home and can't undertake the construction necessary to fit them. And sometimes, you just don't want to hide you clothes away behind closed doors—you want to show them off! A clothes rail or rack, then, could be the right choice for you. They're minimal, they're mobile, and they show off your fashion choices. They can also double up as handy room dividers, useful if you're occupying a loft space, or if you bed and living room are one. If it's an option you haven't considered before, take a look at our selection below and decide if an open clothes rack can find a place in your life.
This wardrobe, made from cardboard, is 100% recyclable, meaning you can be eco-friendly and stylish all at once. Made by Strange Design, they say that their cardboard furniture can last as long as 10 years, and withstand anything that life has to throw at it. Super-light, this would suit nomads or folk who just like to rearrange the furniture a lot!
This A-framed clothes rail, at only 45cm deep, is a perfect choice for a small space. Available in a variety of colours, including mint green, blue, white and yellow, it can cleverly double as a room divider and clothes storage. Show off your duds and section your living space at the same time—brilliant!
'Less is More' is how Insilvis describe this clothes rack—and they certainly mean it! Ultra-minimal, it could slip unobtrusively into a corner of your bedroom, or indeed your hall, while your clothes and coats do all the style talking.
Another option for the nomadic and/or indecisive amongst us—a garment rack on wheels. Available in up to 150cm in length, you'll fit your entire wardrobe on its stylish frame. As before, the A-frame could double up as a useful room divider in a loft space, or a tight one.
The Swing clothes rack is made of solid wood coupled with a tough stainless steel rod. It does not take much to give clothes a respectable place. At 160cm wide bulky shirts, dresses and coats are easily accommodated, while on the bottom shelf there is plenty of space for shoes. T-shirts, vests can go on the swing shelf, while you can hide away socks and underwear in the cotton basket. The pine that makes up the frame is from FSC-certified forests, so Swing's eco-credentials are good. A great storage solution that shows off your wardrobe!
We love the criss-cross frame of this Kaori clothes rail from Raskl. Manufactured in bent ash and powder-coated aluminium it's elegant yet sturdy, and could be grouped, as here, if you need more storage space. The rack is collapsible and can fit in a 4’ cardboard tube—once again, a great choice if you life tends toward the nomadic.
So you like the idea of a having your clothes out in the open, but you crave something more solid than the selection above? It can be done, as this rack from Daniel Beutler shows.