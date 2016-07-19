10 creative ways to live big in a small space

A small home can be every bit as stylish as a large home. In fact, the limitations in scale are an advantage in many ways. Tiny homes don't cost as much to furnish and it's far easier to create a cohesive theme. But as we all know, you do need to be careful when furnishing a small space. A white or light colour scheme is usually advised and it is important to be minimalist in your approach. However, this certainly does not mean that you need to think small. Small homes can be quirky, stylish and even downright impressive with a few key large furnishings and decorations. It's crucial, though, to avoid cluttering up the space with multiple large objects. Just choose one huge dynamic focal point and arrange your design around it. It's better to explain in pictures, so let's get on with exploring 10 ways to live big in a small space…
If you are living in a one-room apartment, it can be difficult to separate the sleeping area or bedroom from the living area. High ceilings aren't so common in Singapore, so a sleeping platform is often a good alternative. The elevated height of a platform will keep the sleeping area free from dust and make you feel like a queen… or a king of course!
Almost every small home has curtains or blinds. Consider installing huge floor-to-ceiling gauzy curtains that will make a big splash. They'll only use up vertical space and make it feel that bit more gorgeous. Of course, it's best to use something gauzy or light coloured like these ones. A large thick or dark curtain is likely to overwhelm a small space.
Furniture should be fine, streamlined and kept minimal. But this doesn't mean that everything should be tiny. Choose pieces and decorations with a variety of heights. This will give the room scale and make it feel balanced.
It's often good to start with a very small or modular sofa, but this doesn't mean your furniture can't be fun as well. A hanging seat like this is a stylish statement piece that adds a whole lot of personality. Best of all, it doesn't use any floor space at all. A hammock might suit as well.
This tiny apartment is just 16m2, but it manages to exude regal style. This is mainly due to the strong vertical lines of the unusual bookcase, gauzy curtains and pendant lights. These all work in unison to draw the eye upwards and make the small home feel impressive.
Too many small artworks and decorations can easily make a room feel cluttered and small. It's often far better to create one central focus in the room with one large artwork. Large abstract pieces tend to have large expanses of simple colours that can be used to reflect other elements in the room. A large painting could even be propped up behind the furniture like this.
Black walls are certainly a controversial choice when it comes to small homes and it's almost never a good idea to paint large areas black. But a little black will throw a big decorative punch that can be used to provide that all-important focus.
Accent colours are your friends when it comes to small homes. They make the space feel big and dynamic without visually weighing down the space. Look at how you might introduce them through small, highly saturated elements like cushions, stools and ceramics.
Lights will always draw the attention and make a space feel bigger and brighter. But in a small space, it's easy to find yourself tripping over a floor lamp that gobbles up precious floor space. Consider wall-mounted lights or low-hanging pendant lights.
No article on living big in a small home is complete without considering the impact of barriers, folding doors and separating screens. It is always good to make the passageways clear of furniture and choose separating screens that allow light to penetrate into windowless areas. Finally, consider the benefits of separating spaces with mirrored furniture or walls like this…
