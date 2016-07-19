10 creative ways to live big in a small space

A small home can be every bit as stylish as a large home. In fact, the limitations in scale are an advantage in many ways. Tiny homes don't cost as much to furnish and it's far easier to create a cohesive theme. But as we all know, you do need to be careful when furnishing a small space. A white or light colour scheme is usually advised and it is important to be minimalist in your approach. However, this certainly does not mean that you need to think small. Small homes can be quirky, stylish and even downright impressive with a few key large furnishings and decorations. It's crucial, though, to avoid cluttering up the space with multiple large objects. Just choose one huge dynamic focal point and arrange your design around it. It's better to explain in pictures, so let's get on with exploring 10 ways to live big in a small space…