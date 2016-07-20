Dingy to divine: a Japanese home makeover story

During renovation, the cupboards cluttering the space above the countertop were removed. The countertop itself is now a sleek and minimalistic unit in rich laminate, fitted with ample storage space. It accommodates the appliances efficiently, and sports a streamlined look owing to the embedded cook top and smart sink. The modern chimney is a sensible addition, and the chrome shines beautifully against the white walls. The kitchen has also become lighter and brighter with a big window, which allows abundant natural to permeate the space.

So you see how some clever structural tweaks, fresh and cheerful colours, modern designs and stylish decorative accents transformed this dreary and dingy house dramatically!