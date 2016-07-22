A small apartment perfectly modernised

The '70s were a great time—when it came to music, civic movements and, depending on your personal tastes, even fashion. What they're not too renowned for, and rightly so, is architecture. Largely brutalist in style, structures in that era were defined by concrete blocks that were as imposing as they were ugly.

The house in focus today was built in the 1970s, and while it was by no stretch of the imagination as foreboding as Soviet-era architecture, it definitely was not the most welcoming space. Today, it has undergone a complete revamp, courtesy of Brazilian architects Tia Arquitetura, to make it a warm and bright home for a young couple. While some of the original features have been retained, the formerly dark interiors have been transformed into a space filled with natural light. Here is a great example of what can be achieved with seemingly untouchable spaces when imagination is given free rein!