Terrible to terrific: a tiny kitchen gets a revamp

The kitchen plays an important role in giving the entire home a look of completion and warmth. But a cluttered or unorganised kitchen can be a major eyesore, and end up discouraging you from spending time cooking and relaxing. Now, the good news is that—like any other room—more and more homeowners are embracing kitchen makeovers with enthusiasm. And we noticed this trend in Istanbul too.

For instance, the kitchen we will focus on today was originally a cramped and crowded space with little room for basic movement. It also lacked brightness, liveliness and aesthetic appeal, which are vital aspects of a modern kitchen. But the expert kitchen planners at FMS Mimarlik & Insaat, used their creativity and innovation to revamp the kitchen with contemporary accents, smart functionality and a vibrant touch. Want to see how they did it? Then read on!