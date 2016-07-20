A beautiful home with an intriguing layout

The architects have taken an unusual approach to the meeting points between the walls, ceilings and floors. The wooden ceiling stops just short of the wall here and a series of skylights or roof lights have been installed. These run parallel to the main lines in the room and serve to continue the interrupted geometry of the space. They also throw beautiful shadow patterns on the floor. As we mentioned earlier, the simple beauty of these transitory patterns are often used in Japanese home design.

