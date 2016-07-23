Dark to light: a sad apartment gets a sparkling revamp

When a house is inhabited for a long time, it is often taken for granted. And signs of neglect start showing on its walls, floors and decor too. Something similar happened to the home we're about to explore in Owariasahi, too. This Japanese abode had turned dark, dingy and extremely shabby over the years. The interiors lacked any kind of visual appeal, and sported a dirty, gloomy look which was utterly depressing. So the restoration and renovation experts at Frchis, Works decided to open up the home and make it more expansive by carrying out some smart structural tweaks. Contemporary materials were used in the revamped interiors for a classy look, and now the house is a bright and airy place too. Read on to find out more!
A nondescript floor and ceiling combined with bland white walls and grimy tiles made this kitchen an unsavoury place for cooking. Ventilation was a problem originally, which caused the cabinets to get filthy quickly from the smoke and heat. Fixtures were dated, and the overall look was shabby and unbecoming.
Walls were demolished to integrate the kitchen with the living area of the apartment, for a more spacious and breathable atmosphere. Now, the steam from cooking can escape easily, without soiling the kitchen cabinetry and woodwork. A high wooden enclosure cleverly conceals the cooking area from direct view, and is fitted with brilliant illumination to make the execution of tasks easier. Ample cabinets line the space under the windows and offer adequate storage room, while the large glass doors leading to the balcony allow plenty of sunlight and fresh air to come inside. The revamped floor is now lined with sleek planks of light-hued wood for a warm, cosy and stylish appeal.
Flanked by solid walls on either side, the living area suffered from perennial darkness, despite the glass door at the end. The walls had aged with time, and clutter was gradually piling up to turn this space into a casual storeroom of sorts.
The makeover of the living space is simply stunning, thanks to the brilliant idea the professionals had for demolishing some interior walls. It’s now a bright, expansive space, with tons of natural light flooding through the large glass doors on the left and in front. The walls and ceiling have been freshly painted in a cheery white hue, to enhance the open and airy feel of the space.
The apartment’s entrance was anything but inviting, with its filthy walls, cramped look and lack of any modern touches. It had the potential to be used in a better way though.
By expanding the walls on either side, the renovation experts changed the look and feel of the entrance dramatically. It is now a spotless white space with rows of storage shelves on either side for housing shoes, umbrellas, hats and more. The powerful ceiling light brightens up the space effectively and fills it with cordial warmth.
Some clever structural tweaks completely changed the way this once dark and depressing apartment looked. Smart and stylish ideas helped to bring in more light, fresh air and an expansive feel to this abode which was once cramped and claustrophobic.