9 wabi-sabi basics for a happy home

April Kennedy April Kennedy
熱海・伊豆山の家, 川口孝男建築設計事務所
Wabi-sabi is the Japanese art of finding beauty in imperfection. It acknowledges three things: nothing is perfect, nothing lasts, and nothing is finished. In popular culture, it is famous for being the concept behind Kintsugi ceramics. These are cracked ceramics that have been repaired with gold leaf in order to be made more beautiful. The process is meant to embody the idea that nothing is ever truly broken. But the wabi-sabi aesthetic is more than just ceramics. It is an aesthetic that reveres authenticity above all else. So how can you create an authentic decor according to these ideals? Well, here at homify we have collected some of our favourite Japanese interiors to show you how…

1. Nostalgic decorations

Text, 松島潤平建築設計事務所 / JP architects
松島潤平建築設計事務所 / JP architects

松島潤平建築設計事務所 / JP architects
松島潤平建築設計事務所 / JP architects
松島潤平建築設計事務所 / JP architects

A wabi-sabi interior is often devoid of mass-produced objects. It is more common to find personal objects with nostalgic value that have a sense of history. Just look at the items on display in this Japanese living room, for example.

2. Raw finishes

Text, 松島潤平建築設計事務所 / JP architects
松島潤平建築設計事務所 / JP architects

松島潤平建築設計事務所 / JP architects
松島潤平建築設計事務所 / JP architects
松島潤平建築設計事務所 / JP architects

The ruts and textures of raw concrete and wooden floorboards should never be covered with artificial coverings. The wabi-sabi style is one that places great importance on authenticity. This means that the raw materials of the home should be part of the decorative appeal.

3. Neutral colour schemes

Duplex sur cour pour amateur de curiosité, Jean-Bastien Lagrange + Interior Design
Jean-Bastien Lagrange + Interior Design

Jean-Bastien Lagrange + Interior Design
Jean-Bastien Lagrange + Interior Design
Jean-Bastien Lagrange + Interior Design

To continue the natural theme, wabi sabi interiors are often inspired by the colours of nature. Neutral colours reign supreme and earthy browns, grey blues, golden yellows and soft greys are synonymous with the look.

4. Transience

熱海・伊豆山の家, 川口孝男建築設計事務所
川口孝男建築設計事務所

川口孝男建築設計事務所
川口孝男建築設計事務所
川口孝男建築設計事務所

The ever changing beauty of nature is one such element commonly used to decorate with the wabi sabi aesthetic. This is often used by Japanese designers who use stippled screens and shades to create transient shadow patterns on the walls and floors of the home. 

5. Antique furniture

Oak Distressed Pre-lacquered Sand The Natural Wood Floor Company
The Natural Wood Floor Company

Oak Distressed Pre-lacquered Sand

The Natural Wood Floor Company
The Natural Wood Floor Company
The Natural Wood Floor Company

The presence of cracks, scratches and signs of wear are said to be symbolic of the passing of time. So older pieces of furniture and lovingly repaired antiques are a key part of this aesthetic.

6. Ceramics

Collection Wabi Sabi : petite série en porcelaine, Art de la table, Atelier céramique
Atelier céramique

Atelier céramique
Atelier céramique
Atelier céramique

Weather they are broken or not, simple ceramics in neutral tones are often the accessory of choice. It's best to avoid anything mass produced in a factory of course. This is about embracing the earthy quality of the materials and the natural undulations that come with hand-made forms.

7. Minimalism

大田の家, 宇佐美建築設計室
宇佐美建築設計室

宇佐美建築設計室
宇佐美建築設計室
宇佐美建築設計室

If you are a less-is-more kind of person, then this is the style for you. Declutter, eliminate extraneous furnishings and look for the beauty in simple forms and careful symmetry.

8. Wood, wood and more wood…

花小金井の家, （株）独楽蔵 KOMAGURA
（株）独楽蔵　KOMAGURA

（株）独楽蔵　KOMAGURA
（株）独楽蔵　KOMAGURA
（株）独楽蔵　KOMAGURA

Wooden furniture, floorboards and decorations are key to any wabi-sabi inspired interior. They are also a great way to add natural warmth to a minimalist interior.

9. Kintsugi art

New Kintsugi repairkit Humade
Humade

New Kintsugi repairkit

Humade
Humade
Humade

If you have fallen a little bit in love with the concept of Kintsugi ceramics, there are cute little kits you might even buy and use to repair your broken old ceramics. This one come to us courtesy of designers Humade.

If you are considering the ins and outs of creating a neutral colour scheme, check out 10 ways to a perfect neutral décor scheme.

Simple but stunning transformation of an ordinary balcony
What do you think of the raw, authentic qualities of these interiors? Just let us know in the comments field below!

