10 totally adorable tiny kitchens to copy

April Kennedy April Kennedy
Casa Cor 2015/ A Casa da Gente, Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores
Style knows no boundaries, and this is certainly true in the gorgeous little kitchens we will present today. The little things that make awesome decor—like great symmetry, harmony and colour—just tend to coalesce in a small room and make it vivid or heart-stoppingly cute. This is often most obvious in the kitchen, which is the heart and soul of every home. So today, we present 10 totally adorable tiny kitchens. They range from rustic, colonial, modern, retro and to downright eclectic. Enjoy!

1. The white brick kitchen

Квартира для молодой девушки, Ekaterina Donde Design
Ekaterina Donde Design

Ekaterina Donde Design
Ekaterina Donde Design
Ekaterina Donde Design

The white brick wall makes this little kitchen feel homely and cute. We love the little splashes of colour and the pendant lights! They make this set of table and chairs into an instant little dining room.

2. A small retro kitchen

vintage te quiero vintage..., Disak Studio
Disak Studio

Disak Studio
Disak Studio
Disak Studio

This awesome retro kitchen is made fabulous by checked tiles and a fantastic pink retro refrigerator. The all-white cabinetry and hot pink glassware are the perfect accompaniment.

3. A little yellow kitchen with cute decorations

APARTAMENTO MB – Tristeza/ Porto Alegre, Ambientta Arquitetura
Ambientta Arquitetura

Ambientta Arquitetura
Ambientta Arquitetura
Ambientta Arquitetura

This tiny kitchen has a yellow splashback that resembles a large lego piece! The theme is continued with the addition of some colourful child-like figurines. Note how the colourful placemats add that extra splash of colour.

4. A colonial-style kitchen

Little Cream Kitchen Hallwood Furniture
Hallwood Furniture

Little Cream Kitchen

Hallwood Furniture
Hallwood Furniture
Hallwood Furniture

We love the small proportions so beautifully arranged in this little colonial kitchen. The wooden bench adds an old-fashioned earthy flavour and the retro kitchen accessories are the perfect touch.

5. A kitchen of mosaics

Apartamento LD, Duda Senna Arquitetura e Decoração
Duda Senna Arquitetura e Decoração

Duda Senna Arquitetura e Decoração
Duda Senna Arquitetura e Decoração
Duda Senna Arquitetura e Decoração

Gorgeous little kitchens can also be modern. Just check out this little kitchen. The geometric splashback has a slightly Scandinavian feel and the large retro lamp adds a lot of style. Not everything has to be small in a little kitchen!

6. Pop-out kitchen

apartamento en dos alturas, MILL-HOUSE
MILL-HOUSE

MILL-HOUSE
MILL-HOUSE
MILL-HOUSE

This snug little kitchen can be folded up for the night. There's no better way to hide the dirty dishes! It also has a cute little yellow floor that really pops out against the black and white cabinets. This kitchen comes to us courtesy of interior architects Millhouse.

7. Earthy kitchen with a serving window

projecte virreina, degoma
degoma

degoma
degoma
degoma

Imagine poking your head out to serve dinner in this little kitchen! The fold out window, wooden furniture and houseplants give this kitchen an earthy, friendly ambience.

8. The simple blackboard kitchen

"Wohnung Amit", Birgit Glatzel Architektin
Birgit Glatzel Architektin

Birgit Glatzel Architektin
Birgit Glatzel Architektin
Birgit Glatzel Architektin

There may not be much to this single line kitchen, but the floor to ceiling blackboard adds a whole lot of style. It also makes the colours of the objects on display really pop.

9. Warm and cosy wooden kitchen

Casa Cor 2015/ A Casa da Gente, Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores
Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores

Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores
Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores
Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores

Little kitchens are just naturally cosy with the right light. Check out the gorgeous warm recessed lighting in the shelves of this little kitchen.

10. Chandeliers in the kitchen

ご夫婦それぞれのキッチンを持つ家, 有限会社加々美明建築設計室
有限会社加々美明建築設計室

有限会社加々美明建築設計室
有限会社加々美明建築設計室
有限会社加々美明建築設計室

We admit that this may not be the smallest kitchen—but check out the lights. The miniature chandelier over the wooden dining table is matched by a pair of tiny little drop lights over the kitchen counter. The marble brick walls aren't too bad either!

For more inspiration, have a look at 10 creative ways to live big in a small space.

12 floors to sweep you off your feet!
Which of these gorgeous little kitchens is your favourite? Let us know in the comments field below!

