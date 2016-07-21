Japanese chic meets Scandinavian cool in a family home

Be it a Hobbit house in The Shire or an Enid Blyton-style treehouse, we've all dreamt of living in a fairytale house. Too often, we've given up on those whimsical fancies, dismissing them as impractical, or simply as fantasies. Now, don't get us wrong—recreating The Shire in our urban landscapes is, in all likelihood, profoundly impractical. But no-one said you couldn't take elements out of your dream fairytale house and recreate those, did they?

The house we are exploring today is by no means a magical home straight out of a fairytale. It abides by the Scandinavian principle of combining form with function and the Japanese aesthetics of simplicity, shorn of all pretences. Yet, in incorporating certain magical features, the house designed by Alts Design Office evokes a sense of tranquil wonder. Piqued your curiosity, didn't we?